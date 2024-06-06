"Residents were neglected and left to starve"-Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry
Observations from a nurse
Relatives will speak of their loved ones lacking food, water and hygiene.
As well as revealing suffering of individuals and their families, we anticipate that the evidence in these hearings will point to a systemic failure of the model of the delivery of care in Scotland.
In due course this group will be asking you to make recommendations that will ensure that the elderly and vulnerable are properly cared for and what happened in Covid-19 can not happen again.
Midwestern doctor just posted a testimony from Dr James Miller about the desperate situations in US hospitals. Really really sad. And in the UK, several undertakers testified, that lots of elderly died in homes, probably 'helped' to die, and all with a not-resuscitate document on them. The awful things that happened are almost worse than a true war.
In Canada as well.
