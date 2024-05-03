Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dead at 65 after "cardiac episode"

The latest: Payne's office said in a statement confirming his death that he "experienced a physical accident at home" on April 6 and was hospitalized.

During treatment, Payne experienced complications from diabetes and high blood pressure that "led to subsequent cardiorespiratory arrest," the statement said.

"Despite the dedicated efforts of the medical staff to treat him and improve his health, they were unable to prevent his passing unfortunately."

The backdrop: Payne's office announced on April 9th that he was admitted to the hospital that weekend after suffering a "cardiac episode based on complications from his diabetes."

At the time, his office said he was "recovering ... as doctors conduct routine exams," adding that his prognosis was "good" and that he was "expected to make a full recovery."

A New Jersey Globe report on April 17 revealed Payne remained unconscious 11 days after his heart attack.