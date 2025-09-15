I have no crystal ball but do find it coincidentally familiar when I observe preeclampsia, emergency C/Section, ICU admission and preterm birth with NICU admission following the Covid “vaccine”.

Is there a relationship between these medical complications and the 2 Covid shots? We may never know but what we do know is, the agencies created to protect are not investigating. No one is asking questions…

Mom had Chronic Hypertension prior to pregnancy, however she also communicated, “It was stable”.

Happy to report that despite the scare and 34 week admission to the NICU, mom and baby are doing alright.

My observations over the past weekend…

Nurse Dee