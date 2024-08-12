Share this postRather Die At Homedee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherRather Die At HomeObservations Dee DeeAug 12, 202473Share this postRather Die At Homedee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther44ShareWhen you almost die from a flu shot, your employer calls it COVID, and someone asks, “Can I take you to the hospital”?My response, “No Thanks, I’d Rather Die At Home”!Subscribe73Share this postRather Die At Homedee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther44SharePrevious
That’s my attitude…you can’t treat pharmaceutical injuries with….MORE pharmaceuticals. I’d rather treat it myself, or die at home.
I told my husband not to dare take me to a hospital if I got sick. Ivermectin, antibiotic , vitamin C , Zinc etc. . Death at home is better