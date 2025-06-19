Here are a few notable quotes from celebrities & friends during Covid-19…
(Howard Stern, Rod Stewart, Don Lemon, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, and Friends)
I wonder if anyone regrets NOW what they said THEN about people being ignorant and stupid for questioning/refusing the jab…
My brother in law ,(Wife's older Brother) told my Wife on the phone that we were stupid Fn people cause we wouldn't take the shot. She hung up on him and they didn't talk for months. He now has prostate cancer.
Saw some quotes from another substacker:
"Unvaccinated and still alive - sorry to disappoint you."
"Antivaxxers are no better than vermin."
"People who refuse to get vaccinated are no longer decent members of society."
"I have no sympathy left for the wilfully unvaccinated. Let them die," and "Unvaccinated patients do not deserve ICU beds."
and my personal favourite:
Post #1 Nov 2, 2021: "Guess who has COVID? My stupid f*cking unvaccinated dad, of course..."
Post #2 Sep 20, 2022: "I can't f*cking believe it. Despite masking all the time still, barely going out, all the vaccinations, and having COVID twice in the last 8 months, I actually have it again. For the third time. The third time this year. Being alive is just a cruel joke I swear"