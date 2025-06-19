Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay Skywatcher's avatar
Jay Skywatcher
2h

My brother in law ,(Wife's older Brother) told my Wife on the phone that we were stupid Fn people cause we wouldn't take the shot. She hung up on him and they didn't talk for months. He now has prostate cancer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Neil D's avatar
Neil D
2h

Saw some quotes from another substacker:

"Unvaccinated and still alive - sorry to disappoint you."

"Antivaxxers are no better than vermin."

"People who refuse to get vaccinated are no longer decent members of society."

"I have no sympathy left for the wilfully unvaccinated. Let them die," and "Unvaccinated patients do not deserve ICU beds."

and my personal favourite:

Post #1 Nov 2, 2021: "Guess who has COVID? My stupid f*cking unvaccinated dad, of course..."

Post #2 Sep 20, 2022: "I can't f*cking believe it. Despite masking all the time still, barely going out, all the vaccinations, and having COVID twice in the last 8 months, I actually have it again. For the third time. The third time this year. Being alive is just a cruel joke I swear"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture