You just can’t make this stuff up! I even went the extra mile to contact Social Services…
”Shouldn’t there be a pysch consult ordered?”
Nope, I was told. She’s an just addict going through withdrawal.
Because she asked for more than one percocet…
NEVERMIND SHE JUST HAD A C-SECTION!
Reporting from the frontline. Over and out,
Nurse Dee
Administration and insurance rule the roost
The healthcare system is the #1 reason why I don't have kids. After witnessing some really idiotic treatment of one of my relatives in 2013 I decided I wouldn't volunteer to be hospitalized and getting pregnant is volunteering to be hospitalized.
And before someone comes along and tells me about home birth, tell that to my mother. She tried home birth with a midwife, Sunday morning her water broke and there was baby poop in it so the midwife said to go to the hospital. 72 traumatic hours later I was born vaginally. Mom was probably fine to stay home and deliver me naturally on Monday but instead was in labor until Wednesday. And then when I wasn't interested in nursing immediately some nurse snuck me off for tests and started trying to drown me with a bottle of sugar water, saying this 9 lbs baby was gonna die without immediate feeding. Mom never could get me to breast feed after that, and I was terrified of bottle feeding too.