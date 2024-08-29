You just can’t make this stuff up! I even went the extra mile to contact Social Services…

”Shouldn’t there be a pysch consult ordered?”

Nope, I was told. She’s an just addict going through withdrawal.

Because she asked for more than one percocet…

NEVERMIND SHE JUST HAD A C-SECTION!

Reporting from the frontline. Over and out,

Nurse Dee