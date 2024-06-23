Psalm 91 Prayer

Heavenly Father, Thank You for Your continued presence with us. Thank You for Your Almighty wings which cast an impenetrable shadow of protection. Thank You for going before us; and for covering us from behind. Thank You for choosing to be in our midst, for lifting our burdens, and for securing the Heavenly place You have prepared for us. Your divine Words bring so much hope and comfort to our hearts. Remind us daily of Your strength, and may we always see glimpses of Your infallible glory and blessing as we seek Your face throughout our days. Victory and salvation are found in You alone, Lord. It is in the Mighty Name of Jesus we pray, Amen.