I’m saying NO to all future jabs as a protest vote.
These are my reasons.
First, the 2020 flu shot almost killed me. Our medical system’s response was to call my near death, COVID!
Second, God doesn’t want me to kill myself.
And Third, the psychopaths continue unabated with their murderous agenda. Covid was abominable! Asking people to take a shot as proof of good citizenship, all the while spewing hatred, disease and death IS the embodiment of evil.
Most politicians refuse to talk , the WHO and CDC pretend that was normal while preparing for “the next one”, and the majority of docs are still pushing the jabs.
When all else fails, money talks…
Discussion about this post
No posts
In solidarity Sister .... That's my hill to die on. I'll fall on my sword before I take a needle! :)
Agreed. Completely done with any type of jab. I appreciate the information you continue to share and I will continue to talk about this subject to anyone who will listen…