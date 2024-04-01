I’ll never forget the story shared by a work associate. This was in the beginning of Covid-19 (early 2020).

She shared how her family was told her father had tested positive for Covid-19. She described his medical condition as elderly with pre-existing conditions and struggling to breathe. She said initially 911 refused services because he was Covid positive.

Next, she communicated how the family frantically made every attempt to contact the medical system for 2 days with no response. No medical treatment was ever offered. Finally on Day 3, an ambulance arrived but it was too late. He died almost immediately upon arrival at the hospital.

She was devastated.

It was never clear who was in charge issuing the orders or why there was so much confusion. To this day, the subject remains taboo…

Her story is one of many who needlessly lost their lives from Delayed Treatment.

For all those who died, we continue to light the torch of justice so we shall never forget.