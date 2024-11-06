Share this postProjected Winner-Trump wins!dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherProjected Winner-Trump wins!ObservationsDee DeeNov 06, 202448Share this postProjected Winner-Trump wins!dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther156ShareNot Even Close…Subscribe48Share this postProjected Winner-Trump wins!dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther156SharePreviousNext
Hillary 2036 !
I’ve been waiting 4 years, 2 days for this.
Very Happy🔔 🗳️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🗳️🔔
Trump WINS. Now the real work begins.
Unburdened by what concerns I had and still do about this election. Tomorrow wake and Trump is still Winning!!!
Proud of everyone who voted for Liberty, free speech, redress the vaxxine injured, secure borders, deportation, drill baby drill, kill net green scam zero.
Thanks Dee Dee🇺🇸🙏🔔
No one will eat my kittens or cats
Won’t find a transvestite in my grandsons library.
Maybe discover J6 not insurrection. Pizza gate decadence adrenochrome child trafficking illegal immigrant crimes and stop the gene therapy assault on our kiddies.