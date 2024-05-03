This isn’t medical advise. Obviously it’s your choice and certainly if you see blood or are experiencing unresolved abdominal pain or bowel issues, please get the help you need.

However, I am NOT A FAN of routine screenings, especially when I am feeling fine. Last week, my health insurance called to remind me to get my “Preventative Colonoscopy Screen”. You can see my response above. Usually the conversation ends with them saying something along the lines of, “I respect your decision but if you change your mind”…

I have a few reasons for this decision that no one ever wants to hear. But since I am writing and not talking, here it goes.

First, I had a close relative die from a stroke following a preventative colonoscopy screen, he didn’t need. He was told to stop his blood thinners before the procedure. I guess they forgot the reason he was on them. He suffered a massive stroke immediately following the procedure.

Second, if I’m having a problem, only after I’ve tried every non-medical treatment without success and worsening of the condition, will I seek traditional medicine. I’ve heard of bowels being perforated during these “ routine procedures ”.

Third, I am an advocate of quality over quantity. I figure if they look hard enough, something will be found. And then what? My life becomes one specialist after another with the end result being the same….

Now, if someone else wants to partake in the preventative screenings offered, I’m not against it. But for myself,

No Thanks, I’m Good!