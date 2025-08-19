I’m observing a pandemic of dangerously high blood pressures unfold in young women having babies. The mothers are being induced for pre-eclampsia, mostly by C/Section. Many are kept longer than the 2-3 nights for having a baby, and some are being readmitted after discharge for “post-eclampsia”.

No one knows why but most have had multiple Pfizer purple jabs.

The shots are not safe and effective.

Unfortunately, there are people who trust the authorities and continue taking them. I know 2 planning on taking the fall booster.

We must continue speaking out against these shots until they are pulled off the market.

The Covid Shots must stop!

Nurse Dee