I’m observing a pandemic of dangerously high blood pressures unfold in young women having babies. The mothers are being induced for pre-eclampsia, mostly by C/Section. Many are kept longer than the 2-3 nights for having a baby, and some are being readmitted after discharge for “post-eclampsia”.
No one knows why but most have had multiple Pfizer purple jabs.
The shots are not safe and effective.
Unfortunately, there are people who trust the authorities and continue taking them. I know 2 planning on taking the fall booster.
We must continue speaking out against these shots until they are pulled off the market.
The Covid Shots must stop!
Nurse Dee
I still try to convince others, to stop boosting/vaccinating to no avail.
Last fall, people were lining up for flu/RSV vaccines...
And they'll do the same this season.
Your message is clear; I agree