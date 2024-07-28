Medical community continues jabbing pregnant mothers.
Thrombocytopenia is a condition in which you have a low blood platelet count. Platelets (thrombocytes) are colorless blood cells that help blood clot. Platelets stop bleeding by clumping and forming plugs in blood vessel injuries.
Thrombocytopenia might occur as a result of a bone marrow disorder such as leukemia or an immune system problem. Or it can be a side effect of taking certain medications.
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/thrombocytopenia/symptoms-causes/syc-20378293
Placental abruption is a condition during pregnancy when the placenta separates from the uterus. Symptoms can include bleeding and abdominal pain, especially during the third trimester.
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/9435-placental-abruption
😡😡😡😡😡😖😖😖😖😖
Thank you for telling us this. So horrible and sad.