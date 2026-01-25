Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
5h

So 5+ years in, we see side effects.

I fear it will only increase in years to come...

Reply
Share
6 replies
Sandra's avatar
Sandra
5h

Have been a nurse for 47 yrs. OB for 12 years and Women’s Health for another 15. I as you have never heard of such a thing!

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dee Dee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture