Here we have yet another recent, unexplained tragedy followed by silence. This case is just one of many now observed as “common”.

This mother presented to the ER 4 days following birth/discharged to home with severe hypertension.

She took 3 Covid shots in 2021, one in 2022 and another in 2024. The first three were Pfizer purple caps, the 4th was a Pfizer bivalent booster and the 5th was PFIZER 12 years+.

Her blood pressures were normal throughout the pregnancy and immediately following a “normal” vaginal birth (baby was admitted to the NICU for respiratory distress).

After discharge, mom was readmitted to the hospital on day 4 with a diagnosis of postpartum preeclampsia and placed on Labetalol 200 mg BID, Lasix 20 mg QD and magnesium sulfate. Side note, pulmonary edema was noted on her CT scan…

Before Covid, I had never heard of postpartum preeclampsia…

Nurse Dee