Postpartum Preeclampsia-5 Pfizer Covid Shots
Observations from a nurse
Here we have yet another recent, unexplained tragedy followed by silence. This case is just one of many now observed as “common”.
This mother presented to the ER 4 days following birth/discharged to home with severe hypertension.
She took 3 Covid shots in 2021, one in 2022 and another in 2024. The first three were Pfizer purple caps, the 4th was a Pfizer bivalent booster and the 5th was PFIZER 12 years+.
Her blood pressures were normal throughout the pregnancy and immediately following a “normal” vaginal birth (baby was admitted to the NICU for respiratory distress).
After discharge, mom was readmitted to the hospital on day 4 with a diagnosis of postpartum preeclampsia and placed on Labetalol 200 mg BID, Lasix 20 mg QD and magnesium sulfate. Side note, pulmonary edema was noted on her CT scan…
Before Covid, I had never heard of postpartum preeclampsia…
Nurse Dee
So 5+ years in, we see side effects.
I fear it will only increase in years to come...
Have been a nurse for 47 yrs. OB for 12 years and Women’s Health for another 15. I as you have never heard of such a thing!