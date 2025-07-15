We’re seeing strange things, this for instance. Pregnancy used to resolve hypertension, now it’s the other way around.
Although I agree the food in the USA is unhealthy, I cannot blame a vascular condition on sugar.
Following her train of logic, my observation is…
Vax Denial runs deep...
"Why are girls getting their periods so young now... must be the food! My brother lives in Scandanavia and their kids don't go through puberty so early." Definitely not the vax schedule. No way! It's obscene (to me) that one would consider everything else except injections.
Yes. My friend's niece got jabbed and boostered (just more jabs, really) got Covid, had a miscarriage and a heart attack. This was blamed on folks not getting jabbed, and, of course, "would have been worse" without the jab. I no longer try to talk about it. A thing that rankles is that she truly believes my stance on the jabs is part Trumper (yeah, wtf, he loves them jabs) and lesser intelligence. And she is all set to start in on me for the bird flu or whatever is next in the pipeline, she doesn't want me "to be begging for the vaxx as the nurse inserts the ventilator, too late". No use at this point saying it is the ventilator that kills.