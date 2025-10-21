I’m down to a few people I know still ‘healthy’ and alive, who took multiple Covid VAX(s). This friend recently shared her health condition with me (above).

She agrees with her doctor, that being immunocompromised is a good reason to take the Covid VAX. She’s afraid to get Covid.

I would argue the 4 Covid VAXs she took could have caused or contributed to the neutropenia (low WBC count) and if that’s true, this final booster will only make things worse. Once the WBC’s drop, it’s hard to fight off any infection.

They lied when they said the ‘vaccine’ boosts the immune system and prevents Covid.

I’m praying for a miracle…

Nurse Dee