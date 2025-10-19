I met a nurse last week who is starting at our hospital and comes with years of trauma experience…Especially during Covid. The above graphic is the result of our conversation.
Takeaways:
We should have never allow young, healthy people to die from a respiratory infection.
2. She was obviously angry and venting blame towards the unvaccinated after agreeing the jabs didn’t work.
The last thing she said about things not making sense while her voice trailed off and eyes glossed over… was a sign of Post Covid-Traumatic Cognitive Dissonance.
My argument is the Covid “vaccine” caused the infectious, illness in the vaccinated, which then transmitted to the unvaccinated.
It’s hard to reach the conclusion where everything makes sense but if there is any hope in stopping this madness, we must pursue the truth until the end, as painful as it maybe.
I concur with your assessment, Dee. I remain free and advocate for Ivermectin prophylaxis.
There was no pandemic - as several authors mention, pandemics have never been and are very improbable. There was a scamdemic -scaring people for a probably man-made flu, an illness that usually kills the number that is mentioned as 'died OF covid', whereas most died from other reasons - people were scared to death for nothing, and accepted whatever the govt and the doctors told them. The jabs were rolled out by military. It was a weapon of mass destruction. I remember the wobbly pics from a German hospital where some very old people were forcefully injected, held down by military. Some things you don't forget.