These are things people have said to me within the past week. Although I am typically unfazed by most stuff, this seems a bit over the top.
I’m describing this vast mental disturbance being observed as Post Covid Psychopathy.
Despite everything, this question often will arise:
Why Don’t You Answer Your Phone?…
No posts
Because I chose not to.
I was in the bathroom
We were making out
The dog got out of the yard.
Had to answer the door.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO USE THESE
I get very few calls and unless I recognize the number, always let it go to the answering machine. Recently the sick insurance started calling again - they have a very important message. But there is no one on the line, it is a bot. Most of the couple calls a day are from Unknown. Same thing. No one can oblige you to answer !