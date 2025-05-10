Here are the consequences of Covid greed and unrestrained maniacal behavior that was unleashed upon this world in the form of vaccine mandates. Now our most vulnerable population must fear for the well-being of their precious ones. It’s more than a “loss of trust”.
It’s fear of harm…
Covid silence continues with no accountability, while destroying life, trust and good will towards men.
Discussion about this post
No posts
you captured what i now feel towards the health care system...fear of harm, no trust
My daughter wants kids. Who can she go to for proper health care for her and her baby? Is there a doctor out there who’s not a captured psychotic Peter Hotez type maniac?