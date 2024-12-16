Since I’ve been researching groups of people who’ve died in 2024, I thought it would be interesting to look at politicians. I was surprised to have only found 3 politician deaths.

Please help me, I’m sure I must be wrong.

40 NFL Players have died

57 Musicians have died

US Infant Deaths rise for the first time in decades.

By Robin Foster HealthDay Reporter HEALTHDAY THURSDAY, June 25, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For the first time in two decades, the infant mortality rate in the United States has risen, new government data shows. In a report released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers found that more than 20,500 babies died in 2022 before the age of 1. Overall, there were 5.6 infant deaths for every 1,000 live births, a 3% increase from the year before. https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2024-07-25/u-s-infant-deaths-rise-for-first-time-in-decades

And 12 Sudden Deaths a week among young people are being reported.

Why would a group of very elderly politicians not be dying at the same rate?