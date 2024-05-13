I had never heard of Love Canal, so I did some research.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer Published April 17, 2024 at 12:36 PM PDT Encore Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App “Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal” tells the dramatic and inspiring story of the ordinary women who fought against overwhelming odds for the health and safety of their families. In the late 1970s, residents of Love Canal, a working-class neighborhood in Niagara Falls, New York, discovered that their homes, schools and playgrounds were built on top of a former chemical waste dump, which was now leaking toxic substances and wreaking havoc on their health.

I thought it was interesting in order to get the government to take action,

In May 1980, after two years of fighting, the Love Canal saga reached a breaking point when the results of an EPA pilot study indicating widespread chromosome damage were released to the community. Lois Gibbs and the Love Canal mothers held two EPA representatives hostage for several hours, a media spectacle that forced a response from Washington. Days later, President Carter declared a second federal emergency, which made the relocation of 700 remaining families possible. Months later, the Superfund Bill, which gained bipartisan support in Congress with the help of Love Canal, was finally passed into law. Love Canal was the first Superfund site identified for cleanup.

Perhaps if our members of Congress had to choose between their jobs and a poisonous jab, there would have been no mandates. Instead they exempted themselves like cowards.

Whether it be Love Canal or COVID Jabs, welcome to An American Experience of Endless Poisoning .

Perhaps the Love Canal mothers found the answer. It’s interesting when laws are applied equally how different things become...

God Bless the Mothers of this world and all the people who care!

Nurse, Dee