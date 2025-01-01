Share this postDee’s SubstackPlease Share Your Resolutions!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlease Share Your Resolutions!ObservationsDee DeeJan 01, 202522Share this postDee’s SubstackPlease Share Your Resolutions!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore235ShareI’ll start by sharing the first of many…To remain eternally grateful I refused the COVID “vaccine”!Please share your resolutions…Happy New YearNurse, DeeSubscribe22Share this postDee’s SubstackPlease Share Your Resolutions!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore235SharePrevious
I never do resolutions. I have enough reasons to be disappointed in my behavior without any 🤣.
To keep on writing and sticking posters up about the MURDER OF THE VULNERABLE/ELDERLY in 2020!