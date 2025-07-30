Big Pharma Launches Plan to Begin ‘Spraying’ Food with mRNA

Frank Bergman

July 27, 2025 - 12:22 pm

Moderna’s parent company has launched an alarming new effort as the pharmaceutical giant pushes to flood the food supply with synthetic RNA.

Flagship Pioneering, the venture capital firm that funded Covid mRNA “vaccine” maker Moderna, is now pivoting its focus to the food supply.

The company is launching a new biotech venture called Terrana Biosciences.

This new project aims to spray crops with synthetic RNA, engineered to infiltrate plant biology, reprogram their functions, and even potentially pass on altered traits to future generations.

The mRNA in vaccines, such as the injections produced by Pfizer or Moderna, is a type of synthetic RNA specifically engineered to instruct cells to produce a version of the spike protein from SARS-CoV-2.

However, the use of RNA technology being engineered to manipulate plant biology in such a way raises major concerns about the effort being abused to mass “vaccinate” the public.

This same technology could be used on human populations without consent, transparency, or oversight.

Terrana’s claim to fame is its promise to boost agricultural productivity by helping farmers combat pests, adapt to “climate change,” and increase crop yields, all under the guise of sustainability.

But this isn’t a traditional agricultural solution.

Unlike conventional genetically modified organisms (GMOs), which directly alter plant DNA, Terrana’s RNA approach manipulates a plant’s biological processes from within, without actually changing its genetic makeup.

In other words, the company’s RNA sprays don’t just coat the plants; they infiltrate them, allowing for deeper and potentially more permanent genetic manipulation.

This technology, which sounds straight out of a science fiction novel, is the next frontier of biotechnology.

The idea that synthetic RNA could invade plants, alter their biology, and persist in the environment raises massive concerns for those wary of genetic manipulation, especially in light of the technology’s use in human “vaccines.”

Terrana’s RNA-spraying technique comes at a troubling time, as whistleblower documents have recently exposed plans to deploy biological agents, such as chimeric coronavirus spike proteins, through drones to human populations, a method eerily similar to agricultural spraying.

The DEFUSE proposal, submitted by EcoHealth Alliance to DARPA before the COVID-19 pandemic, outlined plans for “self-spreading vaccines” that could be aerosolized over human populations, blurring the line between public health efforts and covert biological experiments.

What makes this even more alarming is the near-unlimited authority granted to the U.S. government under the PREP Act, which permits the administration of experimental medical countermeasures during declared emergencies, all while shielding the involved parties from legal liability.

If mRNA and other genetic interventions can be deployed on crops, these same technologies could be used on humans without their knowledge or consent under the pretext of disease prevention.

Terrana’s business model relies on artificial intelligence to generate synthetic RNA constructs, mimicking the genetic language of nature.

However, these molecules were never designed to be mass-produced, sprayed on crops, and absorbed into the food chain.

The company’s ability to engineer RNA that can persist in the environment, spread through plant tissues, and even become heritable across plant generations introduces new, and potentially catastrophic, risks.

When humans start consuming this synthetic RNA in their daily food, the possibilities are disturbing.

The reality is that synthetic RNA is far more than just a potential agricultural tool; it’s a form of control.

Once this RNA enters the food supply, it has the ability to replicate, spread, and possibly alter ecosystems in ways we can’t yet predict.

The rise of RNA-based technology in agriculture isn’t just about growing food more efficiently; it’s about controlling what grows, what thrives, and ultimately, what ends up on our plates.

The stakes here are alarmingly high.

Past experiences with widely accepted chemical products, such as DDT and glyphosate, have shown that what corporations and governments promise as “safe” can, years later, result in massive health and environmental disasters.

And RNA, unlike pesticides, doesn’t just affect plant biology; it interacts directly with human cells.

With unknown long-term effects on human health, the potential consequences could be catastrophic.

What’s even more concerning is the power these corporations and governments would have if they controlled the genetic code of the food supply.

If a small group of biotech elites can control the biology of plants and food, they could dictate the future of what’s grown and what’s on our plates.

Combine that with the unchecked powers granted by the PREP Act, and it’s clear that this is not just a scientific breakthrough; it’s a political and social power grab.

Once synthetic RNA is released into the environment, there is no way to recall it.

It spreads, it replicates, and it has the potential to alter ecosystems in ways we can’t yet fully comprehend.

The same entities that rushed an experimental, untested vaccine onto the world are now turning their attention to controlling the most fundamental aspects of life: the food we eat and the crops that sustain it.

It’s time to ask some serious questions about where this technology is headed and who’s truly in control.

https://slaynews.com/news/big-pharma-launches-plan-spraying-food-mrna/