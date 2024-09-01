Question: Are we living on the same planet?

Just in-August 25, 2024

Pfizer and Moderna are ready to start shipping millions of doses just one day after receiving FDA approval.

The players are back and their confidence is bursting at the seams…

Major pharmacy retailers say they are expecting shipments of the new covid vaccine to arrive as early as next week with appointments starting the first week of September. It’s designed to protect against the current circulating variants. CDC Director, Mandy Cohen is urging Americans to get the Covid and Flu Shots together.

Safe & Effective, tested on YOU last year!

Mandy says,

Head to head, flu and Covid in terms of what is hospitalizing more folks and what is killing more folks, Covid continues to be a more dangerous virus.

I think she means a more lucrative virus.

Dangerous in as more contagious and deadly.

Because we’re stupid and don’t know what dangerous means…

The FDA Director said most Americans haven’t received the Covid shots in the last 1-2 years.

That’s because most Americans have WOKEN THE *-UP.

The FDA Director, Dr. Peter Mari, who sounds like Gates and looks like Fauci says,

It’s not vaccines that prevent disease, it’s vaccinations, getting vaccines in arms.

Something about that comment reminds me of heroin. Perhaps it’s addiction to the yearly fear campaign..

The new version is approved for everyone 6 months and older. Along with Covid and Flu, health officials are urging pregnant women, high risk 60-74 year olds, and everyone 75 and older to get an RSV vaccine.

Have RSV vaccines been tested on pregnant women?

Long Covid remains a concern for health officials and another reason to get the shot.

I thought Long Covid was caused from the vax…

And for the third year in a row, the government is planning to open up it’s covidtest.gov website offering up to four free tests for every household, it starts at the end of September.

Are these the same tests as the piles of unopened boxes in my garage?

Get your shots this fall.

Because Uncle Sam cares about you…death and taxes.