Placenta Abruption at 31.6 weeks, 4 Covid Shots
Observations from a nurse
This case last week:
A mom came into the ER in preterm labor with vaginal bleeding at 31.6 weeks gestation.
Diagnoses: Pre-term labor, vaginal bleeding suspected placental abruption. An emergency C/S was performed and she is doing well. Her baby is in the NICU and appears to be a fighter.
She had FOUR Covid shots in 2021, TWO Moderna and TWO Pfizer purple cap.
Once again, no one is saying a word.
Nurse Dee
...the silence is deafening Dee!... 🙏➕🙏...
It’s ironic, in an evil way, the Marxist legislature here in Massachusetts eliminated immunity for the police, but the mass murdering big pharma companies get to murder and harm people with impunity while making billions. If we are true believers we understand this world has not physically had God (the son) walk on this earth for over 2000 years. Maybe it’s time for his return.