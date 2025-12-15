This case last week:

A mom came into the ER in preterm labor with vaginal bleeding at 31.6 weeks gestation.

Diagnoses: Pre-term labor, vaginal bleeding suspected placental abruption. An emergency C/S was performed and she is doing well. Her baby is in the NICU and appears to be a fighter.

She had FOUR Covid shots in 2021, TWO Moderna and TWO Pfizer purple cap.

Once again, no one is saying a word.

Word

Nurse Dee