Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
13h

...the silence is deafening Dee!... 🙏➕🙏...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
13hEdited

It’s ironic, in an evil way, the Marxist legislature here in Massachusetts eliminated immunity for the police, but the mass murdering big pharma companies get to murder and harm people with impunity while making billions. If we are true believers we understand this world has not physically had God (the son) walk on this earth for over 2000 years. Maybe it’s time for his return.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dee Dee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture