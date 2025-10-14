Pfizer Scrubbed Bombshell ‘Biodistribution’ Findings from Covid ‘Vaccine’ Submissions to FDA

Frank Bergman

October 14, 2025 - 12:22 pm

Alarming new documents have revealed that Pfizer uncovered evidence that its Covid mRNA “vaccine” spread to vital organs via “systemic biodistribution,” but the pharmaceutical giant scrubbed the findings from its submission to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A shocking new analysis has revealed that Pfizer intentionally withheld the critical biodistribution data from U.S. regulators.

It raises grave concerns about how Covid “vaccines” were reviewed and authorized at the height of the pandemic before being rolled out for public use.

Canadian immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle compared documents submitted to the FDA with filings to Japanese regulators and discovered that key evidence showing how parts of the Pfizer-“vaccine” spread throughout the body was edited, cropped, and in some cases redacted before being sent to U.S. officials.

Bridle’s findings, released October 4 by Dr. Robert Malone, suggest that both Pfizer and the FDA were aware of the broader spread of the vaccine in animal studies, but suppressed the evidence.

“The findings of this report raise serious questions about the integrity of the health regulatory process during the declared COVID-19 pandemic,” Bridle concluded.

Edited and Cropped Images

The animal studies tracked how a surrogate version of the mRNA vaccine spread in mice using a glowing enzyme called luciferase.

Japanese regulators were given full-body images showing the product traveled not only to the injection site but also to the liver, kidneys, and adrenal glands.

The FDA, by contrast, received cropped and toned-down images that concealed evidence of systemic spread.

Dr. Malone told The Epoch Times that the images appear to have been manipulated “to hide the fact that the biodistribution was much broader than the initial narrative that was promoted, which is that it stays at the site of injection and draining lymph nodes.”

“That was clearly a lie,” Malone said.

“And it was a lie that we now know was supported by editing data that were presented to the FDA.”

Redacted Graphs, Withheld Evidence

Even more troubling, graphs showing how long the vaccine material persisted in the mice were partially redacted in the FDA documents but left intact in the Japanese submissions.

The unedited graphs showed that vaccine components remained above background levels for at least nine days, directly contradicting Pfizer’s claim that they quickly disappeared.

Bridle called the FDA version a “bald-faced lie” designed to shield the truth from scrutiny.

Moderna Also Used Surrogate Testing

Pfizer wasn’t alone, however.

Moderna also avoided running biodistribution tests on the exact vaccine later cleared for public use.

Instead, the company submitted studies of a “different vaccine” to regulators.

Those studies also showed spread into organs, including the spleen, liver, heart, and even brain tissue.

Yet Moderna executives still told advisers that the mRNA “primarily” stayed near the injection site.

Human Data Now Contradicts Official Narrative

Health agencies like the CDC long claimed the mRNA and spike protein were broken down and cleared from the body within days.

But newer research has detected spike protein in human tissues for months, and in some cases, years after vaccination.

A Japanese study published this spring found spike protein lodged in cerebral arteries up to 17 months post-injection.

Other studies have confirmed persistence in lymph nodes, the heart, and the central nervous system.

Dr. Charlotte Kuperwasser of Tufts University said regulators should never have accepted surrogate testing instead of the actual vaccines.

She warned that the lack of reproductive safety studies, especially in pregnant animals, was “deeply troubling.”

“There needs to be careful reevaluation of these products in general, but most importantly in the reproductive setting,” Kuperwasser said.

Fallout: CDC and FDA Backtrack

Under orders from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy earlier this year, the CDC stopped recommending Covid shots for healthy children and pregnant women, citing potential risks.

The FDA has since revoked broad emergency authorization, limiting use to older and high-risk groups.

Even FDA officials now admit that spike protein persistence may be tied to long-term health problems, including so-called “long Covid.”

But for many, the revelations confirm what critics warned from the start: health regulators and Big Pharma were not honest about where these shots go in the body and how long they last.

