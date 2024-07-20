While examining the charts on the patients (mothers) with the covid VAX calamity including (preterm NICU birth and preeclampsia), I’ve noticed two disturbing trends.

First, it appears in my mid-western Republican city, our population of previous healthy young women received Pfizer vaccines (not Moderna). Second, the patients appear to share something in common. They received the Pfizer (Purple Cap) vaccine.

Strange this vaccine was different than the others. It was the only vaccine that needed to be diluted upon arrival AND it has been “withdrawn”.

This Fact Sheet pertains only to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine supplied in a multiple dose vial with a purple cap, which is authorized for use in individuals 12 years of age and older and MUST BE DILUTED PRIOR TO USE.

https://labeling.pfizer.com/ShowLabeling.aspx?id=14471

Dec. 15, 2021 This new formulation (Pfizer Tris Sucrose gray cap) will replace the current formulation (Pfizer purple cap) for people ages 12 and older.

https://www.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/covid/providers/new-pfizer-vaccine-formulations-update.pdf

If anyone has any information regarding Pfizer (purple cap) please leave in the comments. I wasn’t able to find the reason for the withdrawal but assumed wasn’t because it was safe and effective…

Observations from the frontline,

Nurse Dee