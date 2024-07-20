While examining the charts on the patients (mothers) with the covid VAX calamity including (preterm NICU birth and preeclampsia), I’ve noticed two disturbing trends.
First, it appears in my mid-western Republican city, our population of previous healthy young women received Pfizer vaccines (not Moderna). Second, the patients appear to share something in common. They received the Pfizer (Purple Cap) vaccine.
Strange this vaccine was different than the others. It was the only vaccine that needed to be diluted upon arrival AND it has been “withdrawn”.
This Fact Sheet pertains only to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine supplied in a multiple dose vial with a purple cap, which is authorized for use in individuals 12 years of age and older and MUST BE DILUTED PRIOR TO USE.
https://labeling.pfizer.com/ShowLabeling.aspx?id=14471
Dec. 15, 2021
This new formulation (Pfizer Tris Sucrose gray cap) will replace the current formulation (Pfizer purple cap) for people ages 12 and older.
https://www.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/covid/providers/new-pfizer-vaccine-formulations-update.pdf
So the "conspiracy theory" that different formulations of these were administered in some locations (red v, blue) rather than others is real?
And can this stuff get any more diabolical??!!
Thank you for sharing your observations on this with us, Dee Dee
"Orange Cap" 6 months or older... Jesus wept.