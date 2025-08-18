Peter Thiel: One-World Government Is Humanity’s Greatest Threat

David Lindfield

August 17, 2025 - 11:47 am

Billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel is warning that the greatest threat to humanity’s future may not come from nuclear war, “climate change,” or artificial intelligence (AI), but from the rise of a global one-world government using those crises as a pretext to seize total control.

In a candid interview with New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, the PayPal and Palantir co-founder sounded the alarm about what he called a “bad singularity.”

Thiel warns that a supranational regime will crush liberty in the name of “safety.”

“There’s a risk of nuclear war, environmental disaster, bioweapons, and certain types of risks with AI,” Thiel said.

“The default political solution people have for all these existential risks is one-world governance.”

He warned that calls for a strengthened United Nations to oversee nuclear weapons or proposals to create global AI “compute governance,” including

schemes to “log every single keystroke,” are paving the way for a permanent,

technocratic surveillance state.

Thiel likened this mindset to a 1940s Federation of American Scientists film titled “One World or None.”

The film argued that only global governance could prevent nuclear annihilation.

But instead of seeing such unity as salvation, Thiel sees a direct road to tyranny.

He drew a striking theological analogy, framing the choice as “Antichrist or Armageddon.”

The path to centralized control, he argued, isn’t through a charismatic dictator, but through non-stop fearmongering.

“The way the Antichrist would take over the world is you talk about Armageddon nonstop,” he said.

He also contrasted this with earlier eras of scientific optimism, where the fear was of an “evil genius” misusing technology.

Today, Thiel argued, the danger comes from halting progress entirely under the banner of saving the planet.

“In our world, it’s far more likely to be Greta Thunberg than Dr. Strangelove,” he quipped, casting the radical climate movement as a modern vehicle for anti-progress authoritarianism.

On artificial intelligence, Thiel adopted a measured stance.

He rejected both utopian hype and doomsday predictions.

He compared AI’s potential to the internet boom of the late 1990s: capable of producing “some great companies” and modestly boosting GDP, but unlikely to singlehandedly transform the economy.

“It’s more than a nothing burger, and it’s less than the total transformation of our society,” he said.

Still, Thiel’s Founders Fund is investing heavily in AI’s infrastructure.

The firm recently led a $600 million funding round for Crusoe, a vertically integrated AI platform.

“The biggest risk with AI is that we don’t go big enough,” Thiel said at the time.

“Crusoe is here to liberate us from the island of limited ambition.”

For Thiel, the ultimate danger is not any single catastrophe, but the consolidation of global political power under the excuse of preventing one.

In his view, trading freedom for centralized “safety” may be the greatest existential risk of all.

https://slaynews.com/news/peter-thiel-one-world-government-humanitys-greatest-threat/