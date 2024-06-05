“People who refused the COVID vaccine probably responsible for additional 200,000-3,000 K Deaths in USA”, per Fauci.

How could the unvaccinated, who didn’t get sick, transmit a virus that caused an additional 200,000-300,000 K deaths?

PROBABLY-That’s a real scientific term!

I’m also confused how the cdc would think when someone sneezes, the watery, mucous is in the form of a droplet versus aerosol. I thought the CDC was supposed to have more education than a nurse, BUT EVERY NURSE KNOWS when someone sneezes there are different size droplets that emerge, many which remain suspended in the air for several, long minutes. Which is why we use an N-95 mask for Tb patients.

BTW, for some strange reason, during the “pandemic”, the hospitals had NO N-95’s for their nurses. No one can explain this…

We were told to go out on the floor, take care of patients and die…

Thank-you Mr. Fauci!

Signed,

Just a nurse