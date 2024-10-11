You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know, I GUESS.
Of-course I gave signs and symptoms of when to call the pediatrician and thankfully, there was no known peanut allergy within her family.
Symptoms
An allergic response to peanuts usually occurs within minutes after exposure. Peanut allergy signs and symptoms can include:
Skin reactions, such as hives, redness or swelling.
Itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat.
Digestive problems, such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting.
Tightening of the throat.
Shortness of breath or wheezing.
Runny nose.
Anaphylaxis: A life-threatening reaction
Peanut allergy is the most common cause of anaphylaxis due to food. This medical emergency requires treatment with an epinephrine autoinjector (EpiPen, Auvi-Q, others) and a trip to the emergency room. Epinephrine is a kind of adrenaline.
Anaphylaxis signs and symptoms can include:
Constriction of airways.
Swelling of the lips, tongue and throat that makes it hard to breathe.
A severe drop in blood pressure, also known as shock.
Rapid pulse.
Dizziness, lightheadedness or loss of consciousness.
When to see a doctor
Talk to your care team if you have had any signs or symptoms of peanut allergy. Seek emergency treatment if you have a severe reaction to peanuts.
Call, or have someone else call 911 or your local emergency number if you have any signs or symptoms of anaphylaxis such as:
Severe dizziness.
Severe trouble breathing.
Loss of consciousness.
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/peanut-allergy/symptoms-causes/syc-20376175
Just read peanut allergies are due to vaxxines. Idk
Could also be the sprays used on peanuts 🥜.
Also since the vaccines do affect the immune system, you’d expect compromised people.
Anaphylactic shock I’ve yet to see!!! Thank God
I am here at Premiere Hospital complex with sign
Recommending all 2 and under children wear mask?
Of course I’m in Oregon one of the bluest states and sympathy to following every BS Story.
Allergies according to my old Natural-path said sign of weak immune system.
It would suck being allergic to peanuts
No PBJs, no Reeses Peanut butter cups, Halloween 🎃 would NOT be the same.
Btw CHD just came out with Emergency female doctor who is suing Tufts Medical for 6 million dollars bc she tried to opt out of their mandate,
By using religious exemption.
Me thinks we are turning the corner on the absurd tyranny… there will blood in the water. The sharks
Are about to eat the mandate vaxxine tyrannical
Poison pushers …..
Wait ….. wait …. It’s coming!!! Me hopes.
Nov 5th comes
Train is on the tracks what’s coming will be our
Justice and satisfaction.
