Symptoms

An allergic response to peanuts usually occurs within minutes after exposure. Peanut allergy signs and symptoms can include:

Skin reactions, such as hives, redness or swelling.

Itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat.

Digestive problems, such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting.

Tightening of the throat.

Shortness of breath or wheezing.

Runny nose.

Anaphylaxis: A life-threatening reaction

Peanut allergy is the most common cause of anaphylaxis due to food. This medical emergency requires treatment with an epinephrine autoinjector (EpiPen, Auvi-Q, others) and a trip to the emergency room. Epinephrine is a kind of adrenaline.

Anaphylaxis signs and symptoms can include:

Constriction of airways.

Swelling of the lips, tongue and throat that makes it hard to breathe.

A severe drop in blood pressure, also known as shock.

Rapid pulse.

Dizziness, lightheadedness or loss of consciousness.

When to see a doctor

Talk to your care team if you have had any signs or symptoms of peanut allergy. Seek emergency treatment if you have a severe reaction to peanuts.

Call, or have someone else call 911 or your local emergency number if you have any signs or symptoms of anaphylaxis such as: