Why the COVID death rate in the U.S. is so much higher than other wealthy nations
Feb 2, 2022 6:50 PM EDT
Judy Woodruff:
More than two years into this pandemic, the U.S. death toll is the highest in the world. The country is closing in on 900,000 deaths. And its death rate is alarming, particularly given that the U.S. was one of the first to have the vaccine.
" what we're really seeing is the effect of the United States not making enough progress in vaccinating adults against the virus . And people who are not protected from severe illness by vaccine are, unfortunately, the ones most likely to die.
Geoff Bennett:
What accounts for that lack of progress on vaccination?
Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo:
Sure.
So I think, in some places, people still do have a hard time getting vaccinated, in part because maybe they work hours that are not conducive to going to get vaccines. But I think we also have not done enough of an effort to emphasize the benefits of vaccines, the fact that they prevent you from severe illness and death."