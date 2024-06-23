Why the COVID death rate in the U.S. is so much higher than other wealthy nations

Feb 2, 2022 6:50 PM EDT

Judy Woodruff:

More than two years into this pandemic, the U.S. death toll is the highest in the world. The country is closing in on 900,000 deaths. And its death rate is alarming, particularly given that the U.S. was one of the first to have the vaccine.