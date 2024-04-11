https://nypost.com/2021/01/29/o-j-simpson-gloats-over-getting-his-shot-on-twitter/

OJ Simpson dies at 76 after battle with cancer, family says

by JESSICA A. BOTELHO | The National Desk

Thu, April 11th 2024 at 10:36 AM

Updated Thu, April 11th 2024 at 4:18 PM

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

O.J. Simpson, a former professional football star acquitted of charges in the murder of his former wife and her friend -- but later found liable in a separate civil trial -- has died.

He was 76 years old.