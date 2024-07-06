The electronic medical records are now listing the Covid shots with dates.

I’ve been analyzing the labs looking for patterns associated with the jabbed. These are my observations.

There appears to be a correlation between the jabs and the following bloodwork. The White Blood Cells are elevated, possibly indicating infection or toxin exposure. The Platelets are elevated, increasing the chance of heart attack and/or stroke. There is a disturbing drop in the Red Blood Cells (Hematocrit and Hemoglobin).

As to the etiology of low RBCs, here are 2 possible theories of mRNA destruction:

RBC’s are being attacked by the immune system.

Autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) is an acquired hemolysis caused by one's immune system targeting red blood cell surface antigens, resulting in a shortening of the normal red-cell lifespan of 120 days.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10628599/#:~:text=New%2Donset%20autoimmune%20phenomena%20after,red%20blood%20cells%20%5B1%5D.

The bone marrow has been damaged and the stem cells can no longer produce RBC’s.

Aplastic anemia is a condition in which the bone marrow does not make enough blood cells. Bone marrow is the soft, tissue in the center of bones that is responsible for producing blood cells and platelets.

https://www.mountsinai.org/health-library/diseases-conditions/aplastic-anemia

Possible causes:

COVID SHOTS!

COVID SHOTS!

COVID SHOTS!

Feel free to share your theories as well!!!

Thank-you,

Nurse Dee