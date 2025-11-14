After all the preeclampsia, Pregnancy Induced Hypertension, preterm births, post partum hemorrhages, and ICU/NICU admissions, I observed this yesterday.

I get it, the response to the mask threat is real. Come December 1st, all vax refusers are forced to mask up or suffer group think humiliation while being chased around by the boss lady.

However, there is a time to toe the line and that time is now. How could anyone inject themselves with anything, especially while pregnant, after witnessing the effects of the Covid Vax…

Obedience or denial?

Nurse Dee