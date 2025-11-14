Obedience or Denial
Observations from a nurse
After all the preeclampsia, Pregnancy Induced Hypertension, preterm births, post partum hemorrhages, and ICU/NICU admissions, I observed this yesterday.
I get it, the response to the mask threat is real. Come December 1st, all vax refusers are forced to mask up or suffer group think humiliation while being chased around by the boss lady.
However, there is a time to toe the line and that time is now. How could anyone inject themselves with anything, especially while pregnant, after witnessing the effects of the Covid Vax…
Obedience or denial?
Nurse Dee
Nurse D, my wife has been an OR nurse coming up on 40 years in a major Boston hospital, mostly general surgery and she’s on the liver and kidney transplant team. A surgeon there a day after receiving his 2nd forced Covid shot got 2 blood clots in his lung which went to his brain and had a cerebral stroke, ending his career. I’m guessing at the time he was 55 and in great shape. I had renovated this man’s house.
Amazingly the hospital has forced 4 rounds of Covid shots, and cycle after cycle of Covid illness has gone through the OR there.
I went to a wedding with many of the nurses, know that I live outside of “Boston”, and they were all pro vax fanatics, I kept it to myself that I am unvaxed. I know there were batches of bad experimental chemical “vaccine” mixed in China, and two of the nurses at the same hospital, at the same time got colon cancer, one who had 3 little kids has since died. I could go on for an hour with people drastically harmed by these shots including my sister.
“It’s easier to fool people, than convince them they have been fooled”, Mark Twain.
My daughter is choosing pediatrics in nursing as she is finishing her clinicals. A very prominent Childrens hospital in the here in Twin Shitties is requiring the Covid vax and she is navigating the work-arounds. Send prayers and recommendations.
My recommendation: F*ck off. MN statute 12.39 clearly states they cannot do this. The Geneva Convention clearly states they cannot do this.