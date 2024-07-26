Share this postNurse Recruiter...I'll call youdee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNurse Recruiter...I'll call youObservations from a nurseDee DeeJul 26, 202474Share this postNurse Recruiter...I'll call youdee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther27ShareI thought I’d talk to some different hospitals to see if things are better elsewhere…GUESS NOTUHH…I’ll Call You!Subscribe74Share this postNurse Recruiter...I'll call youdee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther27SharePrevious
...and what this means for those of us that must go in for some level of hospital care. Between the changed politics, the drones still willing to follow policy and the loss of so many HC provider's that cared, that knew.
I think I'll try to find a very good shaman first, if there's a need.
Here is Mark documenting 19 “died suddenly” nurses - can you say “a nursing shortage is coming to a hospital near you”.
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/this-past-week-in-the-united-states?r=gjogf&utm_medium=ios