This happened last week. While reviewing educational material, I noticed a 23-year-old mother squinting. She shared, “I am loosing my sight. It started during pregnancy and I can’t read.”

Then she said, “I took the Covid shots”, …my heart SANK…

She’s not the first person I know who has experienced ocular dysfunction following the jabs.

Next I asked, “what did the doctor say?” Her response, “He said it was normal and will likely go away after birth”. I didn’t need to remind her, it was already after birth.

In over 22 years as a nurse, I’ve never observed vision loss as a NORMAL side effect of pregnancy.

Nothing to SEE here…