This happened last week. While reviewing educational material, I noticed a 23-year-old mother squinting. She shared, “I am loosing my sight. It started during pregnancy and I can’t read.”
Then she said, “I took the Covid shots”, …my heart SANK…
She’s not the first person I know who has experienced ocular dysfunction following the jabs.
Next I asked, “what did the doctor say?” Her response, “He said it was normal and will likely go away after birth”. I didn’t need to remind her, it was already after birth.
In over 22 years as a nurse, I’ve never observed vision loss as a NORMAL side effect of pregnancy.
Relatedly:
Pandemic Front Line Nurse Amy Wall, Fired for Not Taking Second Jab After Jab Injury
"So December 2021 I took the first Pfizer shot. Two months later I went back to my eye doctor for a checkup and he says, well Amy, you know, your old eye problem is fine but now in the blood vessel layer of your eyes we see big spikes of inflammation. So you, know you, don't want to go blind."
Transcript: https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/74432.html
Source video:
Pandemic Harms Listening Session - Wenatchee, WA - 28Jan23
Posted February 12, 2023
Hosted by: Truth and Accountability Project Washington & Informedchoicewa.org
https://rumble.com/v297djc-pandemic-harms-listening-session-wenatchee-wa-28jan23.html
Never heard of sight loss in pregnancy.More lies sad for them to suffer this l hope bad Karma goes to the people who did this Evil.