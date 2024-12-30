Art Evans, who was famous for portraying Leslie Barnes, an air traffic control worker in the 1990 action movie “Die Hard 2,” passed away on December 21, 2024. He was 82 and had been struggling with diabetes. The news of his death came from his home in California.

His wife, Babe Evans, confirmed his passing, saying, “Art was not only an incredible actor but a devoted husband, friend, and source of light to everyone who knew him. His laughter, passion, and love of life will be deeply missed. While our hearts are heavy, we celebrate the legacy of joy and inspiration he leaves behind.”

LyNea Bell and Charleen McGuire, Evans’ talent representatives, praised Evans as “a remarkable talent who touched many lives with his work.”

Evans, a native of Berkeley, California, had a career that spanned over 40 years, with more than 120 credits in film, theater, and television. His breakthrough role was in the 1984 war drama “A Soldier’s Story,” which was nominated for an Academy Award.

In “Die Hard 2,” Evans played Leslie Barnes, an air traffic control tower worker who assists Bruce Willis’s character, John McClane, in stopping a terrorist attack at Dulles International Airport. This 1990 film was a commercial success that helped solidify Evans’ position as a trusted character actor in Hollywood.

Evans’ substantial theatrical career included a significant moment in 1965 when he appeared in “The Amen Corner” on Broadway. His first credited screen role was in 1976’s “Chico and the Man,” following an uncredited role in “Claudine” in 1974.

Evans featured in many noteworthy films throughout his career, such as “Fright Night,” “Into The Night,” “Ruthless People,” “Native Son,” and “White of the Eye.” He portrayed Detective Lennox in “Fright Night.” His television roles, which displayed his versatility, included appearances in popular series like “MAS*H,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “The X-Files,” “Monk,” and “Family Matters.”

Director Steve Hughes commemorated Evans on social media platform X, citing his memorable roles in films like “Die Hard 2,” “Trespass,” “Ruthless People,” “Fright Night,” “A Soldier’s Story,” “CB4,” and “Metro.”

Screenwriter LaDarrion Williams also paid tribute to Evans on social media, sharing, “I was so honored to be able to work with Art Evans on a play that I helped write. He was genuine and didn’t play when it came to the art of theatre.”

Evans continued to work in the entertainment industry up until his last role, where he provided voiceover work for the animated series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Disney+ in 2022 and 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Babe, and their son, Ogadae.