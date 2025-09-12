Norway’s Covid ‘Vaccine’ Chief Dies Suddenly at 53

Frank Bergman

August 2, 2025 - 12:22 pm

Norway’s Covid “Vaccine” Chief Are Stuwitz Berg has died suddenly, the nation’s top government health agency has announced.

Berg was just 53 years old when he passed away.

He died suddenly after not only taking continuous doses of mRNA shots and boosters, but single-handedly deploying the injections across his nation.

No cause of death has been revealed.

All details regarding the circumstances surrounding Berg’s unexpected passing have been withheld from the public.

Berg served as the department director at Norway’s Institute of Public Health (FHI) during the pandemic.

Shortly before his death, Berg acknowledged that the shots “cause rare but more serious side effects, especially in younger people.”

He also became skeptical of their effectiveness.

The FHI revealed that Berg was struggling with a mysterious illness for the last couple of months.

However, it appears that his immune system wasn’t able to overcome the secret condition.

Berg was the senior physician who led Norway’s national Covid mRNA “vaccination” campaign.

He spent decades advancing public health initiatives and rose to national prominence during the pandemic.

However, Berg has now died suddenly due to an unknown cause at the age of 53, according to the FHI.

Berg served as department director and chief physician at FHI, where he became a prominent figure during the pandemic.

He was often seen on national television, calmly explaining the science behind vaccines and guiding Norway through one of its most challenging public health crises.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Though officials have not released a specific cause of death, his colleagues confirmed that he had been battling a serious illness for several months.

During the pandemic, Berg oversaw the rollout of Covid “vaccines” across Norway.

He was responsible for managing logistics, communicating with international health partners, and addressing public skepticism.

The nation’s “vaccine” chief was widely recognized for his efforts to build trust in the experimental injections.

Berg was known not only for advancing the Covid “vaccine” agenda but also for his lifelong dedication to pediatric medicine.

Earlier in his career, he worked in Oslo hospitals and spent time in Tanzania providing medical care to underserved communities.

Berg had previously acknowledged that vaccines, like any medical intervention, can carry rare side effects, particularly in younger populations, but he consistently stood by their overall safety and effectiveness.

Following his death, some online platforms have linked his passing to the COVID-19 vaccines he helped deploy.

Norwegian authorities and mainstream media have refused to comment on the links, however.

The link between Berg’s death and vaccination has provoked major safety concerns among the public.