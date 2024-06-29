Here’s a ghastly encounter I observed between a mom who had just given birth via an emergency vaginal delivery. Notice how the doctor first dismisses her trauma, then deflects her pain to the delivery MD. Next she’s essentially told to “get over it”, (be glad you and baby are alive), and then gets mom hooked on narcotics.
This mom’s traumatic delivery could have been avoided with a scheduled C-Section- this was a large baby and mom was induced for post-dates…
I’m unsure if Docs are trained in this defensive communication style to redirect “Blame” to avoid accountability or they simply failed communication 101.
Validation of her feelings and allowing her to share, help mom feel heard. Offering to bring baby for mom to hold, could be what she needs to process the fear.
Doc’s trained in non-therapeutic techniques leave behind a world of pain and these memories last forever…
doctors have no manners. noticed both in Europe and here in US very few doctors have bedside manners and often betuttle patients. oh it is nothing (to ex, who had hernia in his neck) oh it will be a pulled muscle (me, endometriosis requiring surgery). oh it is just a headache (uncle, died of stroke)
oh its just some tummy ache (friend, burst appendix)
We wish we were surprised. Thinking that midwives were a better way... or, at least, a population forewarned and forearmed against the callousness of Western Scientific approach, would nudge, compel the doctors to behave better? It's wonderful that Dee Dee is spreading helpful information. When my daughters-in-law are pregnant, I am going to suggest they look into midwives or at least hire a midwife/coach/advocate to be with them.