No Shots For My Baby!Observations from a nurseDee DeeJul 24, 2024
YEP!!
We have had many generations conditioned to revere doctors, the doctor knows best. But that all ended in 2021 with the covid vaccinations (well done CDC, NIH, etc). Each of us knows our bodies better than any doctor ever will, we live with our choices and our bodies, Doctors do not.