Important Notice】Replicon Vaccination

The Replicon vaccine (product name: KOSTAIVE intramuscular injection) will become a routine vaccination in Japan on October 1, 2024. This vaccine is a next-generation autologous mRNA vaccine, and its health effects and long-term side effects after vaccination are not yet clear.

【Our Studio’s Policy】

We are temporarily unable to accept visitors who have received the Replicon vaccine (including clinical trials) or those living in the same household for the following reasons.

This does not apply to those who were vaccinated prior to the Replicon Vaccine.

1. concern about shedding: Many experts and experts in Japan and overseas have pointed out that mRNA and spike protein produced by inoculation with replicon vaccines can spread to other cells by exosomes, and can also spread to non-inoculated persons through the inoculated person’s breath and body fluids, causing a phenomenon called “shedding” that may have some effects.

2. undetermined safety: Among the materials submitted to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) as part of the application materials for approval of the vaccine, a number of adverse events were reported in the materials on clinical efficacy and clinical safety.

3. small number of approved countries:The vaccine was developed by Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a U.S. biotechnology company, and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. (Tokyo), a subsidiary of Meiji Holdings, has obtained the rights to manufacture and market the vaccine in Japan. However, it is unclear why the drug has not yet been approved in the U.S., where it was developed, and in Vietnam, where large-scale clinical trials have been conducted.

4. Academic Society Concerns: A number of experts, led by the Japan Society of Nursing Ethics, have expressed deep concerns about the safety and ethics of this vaccine. The society warns that the vaccine is unapproved outside of Japan and the risk of shedding from vaccinators, and urges caution.

【Request to Customers】

For the reasons stated above, we have decided to take this action as a result of placing the highest priority on the safety of our customers. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

We will change our policy when we can judge that the product is safe and there are no adverse events or damages.

Thank you.

※This text is not intended to recommend non-vaccination of the Replicon vaccine.

※All rights reserved

September 6, 2024

Ray’s＆Company Inc.