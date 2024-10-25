Today it was announced the term, Mongolian Spots, (flat, benign birthmarks blue/gray in color) is no longer allowed. As you may have guessed, the word “Mongolian” could offend someone. Instead we are to say, Congenital Dermal Melanocytosis. I’m sure the longer version will be calming to the ear of new parents…

Reimagining the Terms Mongolian Spot and Sign The term “Mongolian Spot” rather than the preferred descriptive name congenital dermal melanocytosis (CDM) continues to be used despite compelling objections to the contrary. Terms that stigmatize a culture, region, people, country, communities, and ethnic group should be replaced by their more descriptive counterparts. Herein, we clarify terminology, discuss the historical significance, and provide a recommendation about naming this disease.

It’s hard to imagine having so much time to write articles, placing terms that have been used for decades into a now "Offensive Category”. I wonder if coffee and donuts were served.