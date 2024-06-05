Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about her department's vaccination rates.

Sen Bill Cassidy asks, “What percent of CDC employees are vaccinated”? Rochelle’s response, “We’re actively encouraging vaccination in all of our employees and doing a lot of education and outreach in order to get our agency fully vaccinated”.

She didn’t have the percentage.

It appears the CDC got the encouraging and education treatment, while the rest of us got the mandates, threat of job and food loss, financial insecurity, fear of covid camps, and humiliation treatment.

Good to know who we can trust moving forward.