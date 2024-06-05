Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about her department's vaccination rates.
Sen Bill Cassidy asks, “What percent of CDC employees are vaccinated”?
Rochelle’s response, “We’re actively encouraging vaccination in all of our employees and doing a lot of education and outreach in order to get our agency fully vaccinated”.
She didn’t have the percentage.
That's because she doesn't know!
This is disgusting. And wtf is with the continued mask charade? Totally and completely disgusting.