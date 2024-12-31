Share this postDee’s SubstackNo Hands and Extra Digits...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNo Hands and Extra Digits...Observations from a nurseDee DeeDec 31, 202423Share this postDee’s SubstackNo Hands and Extra Digits...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore26ShareDuring the past week, observed a baby born with extra fingers and another without a hand…WHEN THE REACTION IS NO REACTION, NOT RELATED, ORTHE NEW NORMAL…Welcome to the post-apocalyptic Covid vaccine world.Subscribe23Share this postDee’s SubstackNo Hands and Extra Digits...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore26SharePrevious
Truly frightening!
Horrifying, Dee. I didn't want to 'like' this post but we all like and appreciate that you are a truth teller with a heart. Those poor sweet pure innocents - they never deserved this.