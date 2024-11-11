Share this postNo breathing or flu jab...dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNo breathing or flu jab...Observations from a nurseDee DeeNov 11, 202465Share this postNo breathing or flu jab...dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3512ShareIt could be the person taking care of you, is on your side.Never Forget…Subscribe65Share this postNo breathing or flu jab...dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3512SharePrevious
“someone’s got to nail her fins to de floor”
It’s complete bullshit- I am sorry to all the hospital staff going through this… the flu shot has never been a guarantee. The situation is absolutely ridiculous. In fact, in 2020, when I woke up, I refused the flu shot and for the first time in years I didn’t get sick. You are NOT the problem- I hope we can sue the pants of these idiots one day- shame on the hospital for forcing their staff to put something in their bodies they don’t want. I told my nurse manager- my body my choice- and she said, “can’t argue with that”.