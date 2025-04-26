Next Year's Flu Shot will be the same, despite having the worst flu season in 15 years
Observations
See if this makes sense:
3/3/2025
Why this Flu Season is the WORST in 15 years…
3/3/2025
(Transcript taken from the final section of the video above)
The virus that we’re seeing is not as effectively covered by the vaccine that was used this year. However, the most important thing is that vaccination rates across the board are lower than the ideal goal. So CDC recommends that we reach a goal of about 70% vaccination rate. Unfortunately this year, for both adults and children in the US, it’s only at about 45%. Last week the FDA cancelled it’s annual meeting to discuss the strains that would be included in next season’s flu shot, with no explanation as to why. But the agency tells News4 it’s reviewing the data and will make a recommendation to vaccine manufacturer’s in time for the production of updated vaccine.
So basically, the shots don’t work and people don’t want them.
But,…exactly 10 days later, it was reported by the FDA (see below)
https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/influenza-vaccine-composition-2025-2026-us-influenza-season
Influenza Vaccine Composition for the 2025-2026 U.S. Influenza Season
3/13/25
The FDA convened a meeting of scientific and public health experts from the FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense for this in-depth discussion. During the meeting, these federal partners collaboratively evaluated and analyzed U.S. and global surveillance data related to the epidemiology and antigenic characteristics of flu viruses currently circulating.
Today, the FDA made recommendations to vaccine manufacturers for the virus strains to be used in influenza (flu) vaccines for the 2025-2026 U.S. flu season following a thorough and comprehensive review of U.S. and global surveillance data. With today’s action, the FDA does not anticipate any impact on timing or availability of vaccines for the American public.
The recommendations are similar to the previous year’s strain selection.
When the detox season comes and lots of People start detoxing, They claim a "variant" that the jab o' toxins wasn't designed for.
Seriously, stop jabbing toxins into Our flesh and We will be far more healthy!
I'd wager their numbers are fudged every year. Highly suspect that 45% are still getting poked... unless they are being mandated by work or school. They're issuing the same sludge because it won't matter... none work. Duh. Thanks Dee.