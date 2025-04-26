Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
20h

When the detox season comes and lots of People start detoxing, They claim a "variant" that the jab o' toxins wasn't designed for.

Seriously, stop jabbing toxins into Our flesh and We will be far more healthy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Kat Bro's avatar
Kat Bro
20h

I'd wager their numbers are fudged every year. Highly suspect that 45% are still getting poked... unless they are being mandated by work or school. They're issuing the same sludge because it won't matter... none work. Duh. Thanks Dee.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture