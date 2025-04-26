3/3/2025

The virus that we’re seeing is not as effectively covered by the vaccine that was used this year. However, the most important thing is that vaccination rates across the board are lower than the ideal goal. So CDC recommends that we reach a goal of about 70% vaccination rate. Unfortunately this year, for both adults and children in the US, it’s only at about 45%. Last week the FDA cancelled it’s annual meeting to discuss the strains that would be included in next season’s flu shot, with no explanation as to why. But the agency tells News4 it’s reviewing the data and will make a recommendation to vaccine manufacturer’s in time for the production of updated vaccine.