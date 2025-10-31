New Evidence Dooms Fauci as Pardon Now Appears ‘Void’

Frank Bergman

October 30, 2025 - 12:58 pm

A stunning new report from the House Oversight Committee is sending shockwaves through Washington, D.C., and it could spell the end for Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose sweeping pardon may now be “void” under federal law.

New evidence has emerged that links Fauci to a high-level bribery scheme that sought to bury allegations of a Wuhan lab leak in the early days of the pandemic.

The 91-page document, released Tuesday by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), accuses senior aides of running a “shadow presidency” during former President Joe Biden’s final months in office.

Biden’s handlers are also accused of using the president’s autopen to issue official pardons without lawful authorization.

Among those pardons was Fauci’s, quietly approved at 10:30 p.m. in the final hours of Biden’s presidency by then–White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, with no cameras, no announcement, and no presidential signature in person.

Comer’s team now says that all executive actions signed by autopen are “constitutionally void,” meaning Fauci’s pardon may carry no legal standing.

“We deem void President Biden’s executive actions that were signed using the autopen,” Comer stated, urging Attorney General Pam Bondi to review their legality.

If confirmed, the decision could expose Fauci to renewed criminal liability over alleged misconduct tied to the origins of COVID-19, or as the committee calls it, “Xi Jinping-19.”

New Documents Show Fauci Escorted Into CIA Headquarters — “No Record of Entry”

In what investigators are calling “damning” new evidence, documents released alongside the report reveal that Fauci was escorted by former CIA Director Gina Haspel into CIA headquarters — with no official record of entry or clearance log.

Once inside, Fauci allegedly participated in efforts to bribe CIA analysts to influence the agency’s internal review of the true origins of the virus.

The report states these actions were designed to “influence media narratives and spread misinformation and disinformation,” resulting in widespread public mistrust of legacy outlets that parroted the CIA’s conclusions.

“There was collusion. There was a conspiracy,” the report declares flatly.

The findings directly contradict years of denials from Fauci and intelligence officials who insisted there was “no evidence” linking the virus to U.S.-funded research in Wuhan.

WATCH:

New Evidence Links Fauci to High Profile Bribery Scheme

The Secret Pardon in the Dark

According to internal communications obtained by the committee, Fauci’s pardon was authorized late at night, signed only by autopen, and never publicly disclosed.

“At 10:30 p.m., Dr. Anthony Fauci’s pardon was quietly approved by Biden’s White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients — using the president’s autopen signature,” the report reads.

“No cameras. No statements. Just a signature in the dark.”

That single sentence may now become one of the most consequential lines in recent political history.

Republicans argue that because Biden’s handlers, not Biden himself, executed the pardon, Fauci’s immunity from prosecution no longer applies.

Witnesses Plead the Fifth as Biden Team Implodes

The report also details a systematic effort by Biden’s staff to shield the president’s declining health and stage-manage his actions during the final months of his administration.

Former aides described a president whose schedule was reduced, appearances tightly scripted, and decisions preapproved by a small inner circle.

“These steps ranged from addressing President Biden’s makeup, clothing, schedule, the number of steps President Biden could walk or climb,” the report states, “keeping cabinet meetings to a minimum … and using teleprompters even at small, intimate events.”

Three senior officials, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini, and Jill Biden’s chief of staff Anthony Bernal, invoked their Fifth Amendment rights when questioned about Biden’s mental and physical fitness.

O’Connor refused to answer whether he had ever been told to lie about the president’s health or if he believed Biden was unfit for office.

Comer accused him of issuing “grossly misleading medical assessments.”

Democrats Cry Foul as Pressure Mounts

Democrats immediately dismissed the Oversight Committee’s findings as political theater.

“While House Republicans obsess about President Biden’s health, they are ripping away healthcare from 17 million Americans and spiking premiums,” said Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the panel’s ranking member.

But Comer said the evidence speaks for itself.

“This is one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history,” he told reporters.

Legal experts say that although the Justice Department has previously upheld the autopen’s legitimacy, no court has ever ruled on the validity of pardons signed this way, meaning Fauci’s may indeed be legally vulnerable.

The Fall of Fauci

Once hailed by the corporate press as “America’s doctor,” Anthony Fauci now faces the real prospect of prosecution if his pardon is deemed invalid.

What began as an obscure technicality, a signature machine, could unravel the shield protecting him from accountability for his role in covering up the origins of COVID-19 and misleading Congress about U.S. gain-of-function research.

If Comer’s findings hold, Fauci’s pardon was never legitimate.

And if that’s true, then the man who once claimed to “represent science” may soon have to represent himself in court.

https://slaynews.com/news/new-evidence-dooms-fauci-pardon-now-appears-void/