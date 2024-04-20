We must never forget the images and sound of pots and pans that emerged from Shanghai citizens during weeks of draconian lockdown measures.

Authorities in Shanghai have imposed draconian lockdown measures since March 2022 that have significantly impeded people’s access to health care, food, and other life necessities. An unknown number of people have died after being denied medical treatment for their non-Covid related illnesses. The authorities have separated small children from their parents after positive Covid-19 tests under the “Zero Covid” policy, which requires those testing positive to isolate in a hospital or designated facility.

“The Chinese government’s ‘Zero-Covid’ approach to pandemic control by imposing stringent citywide lockdowns has resulted in the systematic denial of medical needs of people with serious but non-Covid related illnesses,” said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Authorities should treat the health of citizens as the end goal, not a zero-Covid infection rate.”

This is the GOAL of our Global Experts pining for more power and control. A ‘Zero-Covid’ approach-die when no longer useful.

I’m not asking much, just a vaccine for your soul…