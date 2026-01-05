They were allowed medical privacy but we were not. Our employers knew exactly who took them and who didn’t and threatened to fire us over the mandates. Many employers followed through. We had our lives destroyed, while they kept their jobs, paychecks and health.

We have lost faith in our government. If they are interesting in restoring some level of public trust, I suggest adopting the “Lead By Example Bill”.

https://icanlegislate.org/lead-by-example-bill/

Requires elected officials to receive a vaccine before voting to require or expand the requirement for the vaccine.

I would like to add: the shots need to be given by an independent healthcare contractor whose sole duty is to ensure they get the EXACT SAME shot as the rest of the population.

I would be happy to volunteer for this position.

Nurse Dee