Dr. Mobeen is having a little discussion here about a popular study from The Lancet, that is currently being covered and praised by the mainstream media.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanchi/article/PIIS2352-4642(25)00247-0/fulltext

Conclusion: Covid infection doubles the risk of myocarditis to the vaccine itself.

Dr. Mobeen goes on to comment that most of myocarditis occurs after the 2nd dose but they define vaccinated as after the first dose.

He also mentions how the infection cohort includes both the vaccinated and not vaccinated.

Dr. Mobeen states, “They said in their limits of this study, we were not able to account for combination, that is vaccine and then infection or infection and then vaccine”.

According to Dr. Mobeen, “I think this is a pretty SEVERE limitation!”

He then goes on to point out some curious gaps in the study stating, “But I think there is a confusion in here”. Apparently there is a large percent of asymptomatic Covid positive cases left out of the study due to their definition of Covid positive. Then, there is unavailable data regarding how many children were symptomatic and stayed at home.

Dr. Mobeen has reached out to the researches of the study with questions, but has not received a response yet.

Dr. Mobeen communicates, “With males the 2nd dose yields the highest cases of myocarditis. They only counted the first dose of Covid vaccine dose given. They then listed only counting the first dose as a limitation”.

He next brings selections from Pfizer’s own research, clarifying the 2nd dose yields the highest rate of myocarditis.

Dr. Mobeen continues, “The study is kinda not there with the numbers. Another interesting curious pain within the study is that the myocarditis rate is highest on day 0. Also as the pandemic continued the risk of myocarditis reduced. The myocarditis is higher after the vaccine (0.85) than after the infection (0.45) according to their results. I’m sure they have an explanation”.

Final thing Dr. Mobeen comments on, “The study showed there was no increase risk in long term myocarditis after the Covid vaccination” but then presents multiple studies contradicting their findings.

Thank-you Dr. Mobeen, for your intelligence, courage, and witty communication style dissecting this not so scientific research with serious limitations.

Nurse Dee