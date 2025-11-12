Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
8h

So basically, the vaccine caused myocarditis, not covid, which is exactly we all thought several years ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
7h

Jessica Rose showed there was a huge number of Myocarditis reports in normalized US VAERS in 2003. That just happens to be the year that Endotoxin Induced Myocarditis was explained in epigenetic detail Wong et al.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/mccullough-buddy-is-endotoxin-induced

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture